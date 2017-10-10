ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A school on Alaska’s Kodiak Island is in lockdown after a teacher overheard a student talking about shooting up the campus.

Kodiak Police Chief Ronda Wallace tells The Associated Press that police went to the high school and middle school campus around 9 a.m. Tuesday after school officials reported the statements. A nearby elementary school also has been place under lockdown.

Wallace says officials are trying to identify the student, who was overheard by the substitute teacher saying “something to do with losing it and shooting up the school.” She says authorities are currently in “information-collecting status.”

Wallace says no injuries have been reported and nothing has occurred other than the statements.

Kodiak is located about 250 miles southwest of Anchorage. There about 650 students at Kodiak High School.

The post Alaska school placed in lockdown after student statements appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.