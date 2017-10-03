Alaska Sen. Murkowski talks GOP divisions, Trump

KETCHIKAN, Alaska (AP) – Republican Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski discussed the current state of the Republican Party, President Donald Trump’s tweets and why she thinks there is so much divisiveness today.

The Ketchikan Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2x7XcdO ) Murkowski, in an early-morning phone call to the newspaper Thursday, expressed concerns the Republican Party might be becoming too exclusive and disjointed, and harkened back to the time of Ronald Reagan when she said the party leaned less to the right and was more open to others.

Given that Alaska is the closest U.S. state to North Korea, Murkowski spoke at length about the current crisis involving the two nations, pointing out what is helping and hurting the government’s position.

Murkowski said she did not think Trump’s Twitter usage in regard to North Korea was presidential.

