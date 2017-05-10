JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Alaska Senate President Pete Kelly says it will be challenging for the Legislature to complete its work within the 121-day regular session limit.

Items lawmakers must come to agreement on include the budget, changes to oil tax credit policy and a plan for addressing Alaska’s multibillion-dollar budget deficit.

They also have yet to consider Gov. Bill Walker’s appointments to boards and key administration posts.

The session is scheduled to end next Wednesday.

Kelly says his preference would be to extend the session by another 10 days, which the constitution allows with a two-thirds vote of each the House and Senate.

He says the Senate will not approve an income tax, a key element of the House majority’s proposed fiscal plan. Kelly says he considers the tax bill dead.

The post Alaska Senate leader eyes session extension if work remains appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.