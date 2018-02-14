Alaska Senate Republicans reject Walker pick for open seat

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Alaska Senate Republicans have rejected Gov. Bill Walker’s nominee for a vacant Senate seat.

Walker will now have 10 days to nominate someone else.

He had chosen Randall Kowalke to replace former Sen. Mike Dunleavy, a Wasilla Republican who resigned to run for governor. Kowalke applied for the seat but wasn’t one of the three names sent to Walker by Republicans in the district.

Appointees must be from the party of their predecessor. When a vacancy occurs, parties traditionally send the governor names though he’s not bound to them.

The pick, though, is subject to confirmation, in this case, by Senate Republicans.

Senate Majority Leader Peter Micciche says the people of Senate District E should be able to fill the seat with someone they support through the traditional process.

