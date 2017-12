ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A 24-year-old soldier Alaska-based solder died a vehicle crash in Afghanistan.

The Army says Staff Sgt. David Thomas Brabander died Monday of injuries suffered in a noncombat vehicle accident.

Brabander was an airborne infantryman and squad leader at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage.

Brabander enlisted in March 2012 in Anchorage. After serving in Hawaii, he was assigned to Alaska in November 2015.

Brabander and his brigade were deployed to Afghanistan in September. The vehicle crash occurred in the Nangarhar Province.

The post Alaska soldier dies in vehicle crash in Afghanistan appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.