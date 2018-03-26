Alaska State Troopers fatally shoot man who injured trooper
By KFQD News
Mar 26, 2018 @ 3:38 PM

NIKOLAEVSK, Alaska (AP) – Alaska State Troopers shot and killed a man that they say “injured and incapacitated” a responding trooper in the Kenai Peninsula Borough community of Nikolaevsk.

KTUU-TV reports that 42-year-old Nikolai Yakunin was fatally shot Saturday evening as officers responded to reports of a felony probation violation. Troopers say Yakunin was “shot to prevent further assaults on any trooper or bystander.”

The injured trooper was taken to a hospital in Homer with serious injuries. Troopers say that Yakunin attacked the first responding officer, “injuring him and incapacitating him where the trooper was unable to adequately defend himself.”

Assisting troopers say they shot Yakunin as he continued his “assaultive behavior.”

The Alaska State Troopers have not disclosed whether Yakunin was armed with a weapon before he was shot.

