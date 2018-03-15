Alaska tribe receives $10M in federal funds for trails

BETHEL, Alaska (AP) – An Alaska tribe on Nelson Island has received more than $10 million in federal funds to construct trails.

KYUK-AM reported Tuesday that the Toksook Bay Tribe will build trails that run to the community of Nightmute, and along the coast to the fishing grounds at Umkumiut – an important subsistence location. The 21 miles (34 kilometers) of synthetic geo-cell mats laid across the tundra will replace the current trails carved by four-wheelers and snowmobiles.

The mats will stabilize the trails while providing temporary, local jobs.

The trails will also connect residents of Nightmute to the Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation’s subregional clinic in Toksook Bay.

The funding comes from a $500 million grant program to improve transportation projects throughout the country.

