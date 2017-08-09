Alaska tribes form provisional government, seek sovereignty

BETHEL, Alaska (AP) – Tribe leaders in western Alaska have set up a provisional government that might lead to a true governing body if a November ballot measure passes.

KYUK-AM reports (http://bit.ly/2wHKeP2 ) tribal representatives unanimously voted last week to form the Provisional Nunavut Alaska Government at a conference in Bethel. The vote was the beginning of a process to unite 56 village tribes in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta region, but some residents say not everyone was represented by the vote.

Callers on KYUK-AM’s radio talk show say just 13 of the 56 tribes had a representative present at the provisional government vote.

Caller George Guy said he is concerned with tribal villages not being able to exercise fundamental rights.

A vote for a united government will be on the area’s November 7 ballot.

