Alaska tribes seek talks with Canada about mining projects

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – A group of 16 southeast Alaska tribes are attempting to secure a stronger voice in inter-governmental talks about a series of large Canadian mining projects.

The Juneau Empire reported http://bit.ly/2vKWEcy ) Monday that the tribes are eyeing a seat at the table with Canada, having hired a full-time coordinator. Tis Peterman is the United Tribal Transboundary Mining Work Group’s first full-time employee. She will work out of Wrangell and is working on a Memorandum of Understanding, which would give the tribes a position alongside the state of Alaska and British Columbia in meetings about the controversial mining projects.

The at-question mining projects fall on shared waters, including operations upriver from salmon habitat on the Stikine, Unuk and Taku River watersheds.

