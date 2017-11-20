ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Alaska State Troopers say a man has been arrested in connection to the body found in a ditch at the beginning of November.

Troopers say 37-year-old Anchorage resident Justin A. Brunsvold was arrested Saturday. He is being held in jail on $100,000 bail.

Brunsvold was arrested in connection to 32-year-old Wasilla resident Patrick McMullen’s body being found Nov. 2 on an ATV trail that runs alongside Parks Highway. McMullen’s vehicle was found parked in a pullout at milepost 59.

Troopers said the incident is being investigated as a homicide. They had asked the public for tips from anyone who might have witnessed suspicious activity in the area.

The post Alaska Troopers arrest man in connection to body in ditch appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.