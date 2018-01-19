Alaska unemployment rate inches up in December
By KFQD News
|
Jan 19, 2018 @ 11:38 AM

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Alaska’s unemployment rate crept up to 7.3 percent last month, its highest level since March 2012.

According to state and federal labor statistics, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate had held steady, at 7.2 percent, from August through November. The 7.3 percent rate for December is preliminary.

The unemployment rate stood at 6.6 percent in Alaska in December 2016.

Nationally, unemployment last month was 4.1 percent.

The post Alaska unemployment rate inches up in December appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.

Related Content

Alaska couple looks to change damaged property tax...
“Mom Jeans” is now in the Dictionary!
Oscar Talk
Father of child who shot himself arrested on weapo...
Jury finds man guilty of killing Alaska attorney i...
Fountain in Town Square Park to be Torn Down
Comments