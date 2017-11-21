Alaska VA to hire more workers, continue cutting wait times

KENAI, Alaska (AP) – The Alaska agency that provides health care services to all veterans in the state is planning to expand its workforce.

Alaska Veterans Health Care System Director Dr. Timothy Ballard said the agency is looking to expand its staff from about 550 employees to 650.

The Peninsula Clarion reports that Ballard met with staff at the Kenai VA clinic last week, where he hosted a town hall for veterans.

Ballard said President Donald Trump’s administration increased the Veterans Affairs budget by about 6 percent, which provided Alaska with the funds to hire more workers.

Ballard says cutting down wait times is also being tackled. He says the agency has started a program that assures veterans seeking mental health care are seen the same day they come in.

