Alaska woman blows air horn at cars speeding down her street

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – An Anchorage woman who is tired of cars speeding through her subdivision has decided to see if blowing an air horn at speeding vehicles will help solve the problem.

KTUU-TV reported Sunday that Denise Buck, while sitting in a lawn chair in her driveway, has been blowing the horn to let people know when they are driving too fast.

Buck said her busy south-side neighborhood gets a lot of cars cutting through – many with drivers speeding, texting and not paying attention.

In 2016, members of the community council say they petitioned for a speed suppression study, which would have monitored traffic through the area.

Resident AJ Salkoski said the neighborhood does not have sidewalks.

The Anchorage Police Department recommends calling its new non-emergency line, 311, to file driver complaints.

