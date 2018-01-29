Alaska woman’s Maui wedding disrupted by false missile alert

KETCHIKAN, Alaska (AP) – Alaska resident Cara Wallace had been rummaging a Maui grocery store for cheap wine on the morning of her wedding when whispers turned to cries.

Wallace says a sense of paranoia spread through the store on that morning, Jan. 13 – moments after nearly everyone in Hawaii received warning of an inbound missile.

The Ketchikan Daily News reports that Wallace and her fiance, Charles Peele, did not receive the warning text. But their guests did. And it quickly became clear what was happening.

Wallace and Peele left the store and went back to their rental property, where family gathered and some prayed.

Thirty-eight minutes later, the false alarm text came in. The wedding went on as planned, but clearly didn’t go as planned.

