ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A 7-year-old Alaskan husky is credited with helping rescue an injured woman hiking a trail east of Anchorage.

The Alaska Star reports the dog named Nanook helped pull 21-year-old Amelia Milling after she fell while crossing the Eagle River last month.

Milling, a college student from Tennessee, was hiking the Crow Pass Trail and was injured early in the planned three-day hike. She says the white dog found her after she tumbled down a slope.

She says Nanook guided her back to the trail and later helped her out of the water when she struggled in the swift river. He stayed with her until rescuers arrived.

Owner Scott Swift says Nanook has been taking trips into Chugach State Park for years and accompanies hikers he meets on the trails.

The post Alaskan husky helps rescue injured hiker near Anchorage appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.