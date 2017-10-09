Amazing Tribute to Tom Petty
By Devan Mitchell
|
Oct 9, 2017 @ 6:15 AM

If you’re a Tom Petty fan like we (Devan & Matt) are, this was pretty moving.

Tom grew up in Gainesville, Florida, and on Saturday at the Gators/LSU game, fans showed some love.

RIP, rock star!

Related Content

American’s True Colors Shining Through in Wa...
Cause of 2015 whale die-off in Gulf of Alaska stil...
Manager of Alaska general store to retire after 42...
Alaska Railbelt utilities seek joint transmission ...
3 Year Old Led Zeppelin Expert
Dunleavy announces plans to run for governor in Al...
Comments