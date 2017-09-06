Anchorage District Attorney resigning for new opportunity

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – The district attorney for Alaska’s largest city is resigning from the post he has held for two years.

Anchorage District Attorney Clint Campion says in a statement that an opportunity he couldn’t pass up came up in the private sector.

Alaska Attorney General Jahna Lindemuth says in a statement that she accepted Campion’s resignation on Monday with “mixed feelings.” She says Campion has been a tireless advocate for Alaskans.

Campion’s last day on the job will be Oct. 6.

Officials say Deputy District Attorney Christina Sherman will serve as interim district attorney until the position is filled following a planned open recruitment.

