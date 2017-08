ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – An Anchorage man died when his all-terrain vehicle rolled off the Denali Highway.

Alaska State Troopers say 50-year-old Song Her died in the crash near Mile 92.

Her was driving west Saturday when the ATV left the roadway and rolled down an embankment.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The post Anchorage man dies in crash of ATV on Denali Highway appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.