Anchorage police investigate woman’s death as homicide

By KFQD News
|
Aug 22, 2017 @ 9:38 AM

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A woman was found dead in an Anchorage apartment and police are investigating the case as a homicide.

Police say they know how the woman died but they’re not immediately releasing details.

A family member returned home late Sunday morning to the Government Hill apartment and found the woman dead in the living room.

Other family members were home but in a different room and were not injured.

Police say detectives determined the death to be an isolated incident and not a random crime.

Police are asking people with information, such as surveillance video, to contact them.

