Anchorage police restructure to combat uptick in crime

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – The Anchorage Police Department is restructuring units to deal with a recent increase in local crimes.

KTVA-TV reported (http://bit.ly/2xZ0HCu ) Tuesday that the restructuring is intended to make more investigative resources available to officers in the field.

The Police Department is making the changes in wake of state Department of Public Safety and FBI figures that show various crimes in Alaska, including rape and robbery, are up despite declining national trends.

The Police Department’s vice unit will be shifted from its Detective Division to its Crime Suppression Division, placing it under the same chain of command as the Community Action Policing team to streamline drug investigations. The suppression division will also receive a dedicated detective, who will act as a liaison with the Alaska Information Analysis Center to better examine data.

