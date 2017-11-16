Anchorage police return fire, kill man sought on warrant

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A man who fired a gun at Anchorage police was shot and killed by officers returning fire.

Officers shortly before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday tried to serve a felony warrant in east Anchorage and confronted the suspect in the parking lot of a Fred Meyer store on Muldoon Road.

Police say the man tried to elude police and officers used patrol cars to pin in the suspect’s vehicle.

Police say the man drew a gun and fired multiple shots at officers.

Officers returned fire and shot and killed the man.

No officers were hit.

The man’s name was not immediately released.

Officers who fired their weapons were placed on mandatory administrative leave.

