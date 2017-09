ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Anchorage police have launched an investigation after human bones were found in the woods.

Police say they were notified about the discovery late Monday morning in an area near Ship Creek and Reeve Boulevard.

Police say an autopsy will be conducted on the remains.

