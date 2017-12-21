ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Anchorage police say an officer fatally shot an armed male who confronted authorities.

Police say the shooting occurred when officers responded to a Wednesday night report about shots being fired in the 2000 block of Salmonberry Place.

According to police, the individual died at the scene. His name released was not immediately released.

Police say the officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave and the case will be submitted for review by the state Office of Special Prosecutions.

No other details were immediately released. Police planned to discuss the case at a press conference late Thursday morning.

The shooting is the second fatal shooting involving Anchorage police this year. Police say officers shot and killed a man Nov. 15 after he pointed a gun at officers.

The post Anchorage police say officer shot man after confrontation appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.