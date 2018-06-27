Anchorage residents complain of rerouted air traffic noise

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Some residents of south Anchorage are complaining that the noise caused by rerouted airplanes is keeping them up at night.

KTVA-TV reports air traffic from the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport has been rerouted over some neighborhoods not accustomed to the aircraft sounds as a runway undergoes renovation.

The airport began this month renovating its north-south runway, which hasn’t been repaved in about 15 years.

Residents of the Hillside area say their neighborhood was previously quiet. Resident Cyndy Cox says the jets overhead shake her house.

Airport manager Jim Szczesniak says some disturbance is inevitable but project managers have tried to strategically design flight traffic to minimize the noise over homes. He says parts of the runway should be operational by mid-July.

