ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A famous reindeer that could be seen walking the streets of downtown Anchorage has died at age 15.

KTVA-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2z72jrX ) that Star the reindeer died on Saturday.

A note posted on her pen by owner Albert Whitehead says Star tied in his arms.

Whitehead took Star on a short walk and she collapsed after returning home.

Whitehead says she spent her last days hanging out and eating her favorite treats, such as grapes and mini wheats.

Star was an Anchorage staple for both local residents and tourists.

The post Anchorage’s famous reindeer, Star, dies at age 15 appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.