APD arrests fifth person in connection with 2016 kidnapping case

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Anchorage police have arrested a fifth suspect in a 2016 kidnapping and robbery.

Police arrested 31-year-old Zarin Freeman early Thursday night. He is charged with kidnapping, armed robbery, theft and felony assault.

Online court documents do not list his attorney.

Police say Freeman was part of a group that lured a 19-year-old man to the Anchorage Park Strip, drove him at knifepoint to an ATM and forced him to remove money.

The suspects restrained the man with duct tape and handcuffs, drove him to his home in Eagle River and burglarized it.

The man was driven back to Anchorage and release unharmed.

Police searched a 12th Avenue home connected to the suspects and found more than 500 stolen items worth more than $100,000, including items taken from the kidnapping victim.

