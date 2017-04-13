Appointment of LGBT advocate irks conservative lawmakers

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Alaska Gov. Bill Walker’s appointment of a LGBT advicate to the state human rights commission has evoked displeasure from some conservative lawmakers.

KTOO-FM (http://bit.ly/2oCMk1M ) reports the state senate voted Wednesday to delay a joint session on whether to confirm Walker’s appointments.

Those opposing the nomination say the state’s sex discrimination ban is in jeopardy of changing to include gender identity and sexual orientation if Drew Phoenix is selected.

Phoenix says he firmly believes eliminating any threat of discrimination betters the state. He has previously served as executive director of an Alaska LGBT advocacy organization.

Senate President Pete Kelly says the commission would be wrong to include protections that lawmakers didn’t intend.

