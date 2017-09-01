Army to deploy 1,200 Alaska-based soldiers to Afghanistan

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – The U.S. Army will start deploying about 1,200 Alaska-based soldiers to Afghanistan this week.

Alaska Public Media reported (http://bit.ly/2xBjnpj ) on Wednesday that the soldiers of the 4th Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division from Anchorage’s Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson will deploy throughout the next month.

Maj. David Cochrane says most of the soldiers will be sent to an eastern part of the country to advise and assist Afghanistan security forces. He says the mission is less combat-oriented than the unit’s prior deployment to the country in 2011.

Cochrane says the unit will partner with the country’s police and army “to help them become more capable, and more able to defend their own nation, to conduct their own missions, and be independent of outside help.”

