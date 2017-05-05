Attorneys indicate agreement close in Alaska mine lawsuit

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Attorneys say they’re close to reaching agreement in a case brought against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency by the company pursuing a massive gold and copper mine in southwest Alaska.

Attorneys for the government and Pebble Limited Partnership told a judge Thursday that they have identified “a likely framework for settlement.” They requested a week to try to finalize terms.

The Pebble Partnership has accused the EPA of being in cahoots with critics of the proposed Pebble Mine and having a predetermined goal to block the project.

EPA in 2014 concluded that the project posed significant risk to salmon and could adversely affect Alaska Natives in the Bristol Bay region.

EPA has characterized the lawsuit as seeking to undermine its proposal to protect parts of the region from development.

