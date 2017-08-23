Audit flags purchases on Anchorage employee p-cards
By KFQD News
|
Aug 23, 2017 @ 10:38 AM

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – An annual review of Anchorage Municipal employee purchasing card records flagged some transactions as “questionable, or prohibited purchases.”

KTVA-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2vofCRt ) the Internal Audit Department flagged purchases including flu vaccinations, food and related items for employee training and lunch meetings, appliances for staff use, a gift for employees, artwork for a Christmas card, Christmas cards and premium satellite television subscriptions.

The department looked at 48,298 p-card purchases from 2016 amounting to $18,069,421 in transactions. That is an increase of about $1.5 million in p-card spending from 2015, when the department found employees had made 45,972 purchases amounting to $16,558,975.

The findings include two areas of concern: The “questionable, or prohibited purchases,” and 24 large purchases that were split to circumvent single transaction limits placed on p-cards.

The post Audit flags purchases on Anchorage employee p-cards appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.

Related Content

Body of commercial fisherman recovered near Alaska...
Alaska students finish first Russian immersion pro...
Eat 2 Pounds Of Food Each Day And Lose Weight?
Toddler dies when SUV crashes, rolls
Alaska scientist blames toxins for 2016 puffin die...
Research ships find Alaska crab boat that sank in ...
Comments