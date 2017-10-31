Authorities confirm wreckage is plane missing since 2008

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Alaska authorities have confirmed that a plane wreck found last week by a hunter is that of a Cessna 182 that went missing in 2008 with two people on board.

The Juneau Empire reports that authorities located the plane on Saturday near Young Lake on Admiralty Island.

The plane carried 56-year-old Brian Andrews and his 24-year-old son Brandon Andrews. The father was the deputy commissioner for the Alaska Department of Revenue at the time of their disappearance.

The state medical examiner is inspecting the remains to positively identify the people.

Brent Andrews, son of Brian and brother of Brandon, wrote in his blog that the discovery brought about “mixed emotions.”

