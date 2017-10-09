Body discovered outside Juneau identified as missing hiker

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – The body discovered by a duck hunter last week outside Juneau was identified as a hiker who went missing in late June.

The Juneau Empire reports (http://bit.ly/2z76TX2 ) that the Alaska Medical Examiner’s Office identified the human remains as 53-year-old Teri Heuscher, a Juneau resident whose body was found at a makeshift campsite at the base of Thunder Mountain. The body was located near the trail, about 40 minutes from the trailhead where her vehicle was parked.

Officials with the Juneau Police Department say the body had deteriorated considerably, so the examiners used Heuscher’s dental records to confirm the identity.

Authorities have not determined a cause of death, but they say it does not appear to be suspicious. Heuscher’s body did not show signs of serious trauma.

