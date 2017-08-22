Body found in outdoor hot tub in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Police in Alaska’s capital city are investigating the death of a person whose body was found in an outdoor residential hot tub.

Juneau police say a man reported Monday morning that he found what appeared to be a human body beneath his covered hot tub.

Police say responding officers removed the hot tub cover and found a dead person in the tub. It’s unknown how long the body was in the water.

Police say the state medical examiner’s office will take possession of the body to determine the identity and cause of death.

