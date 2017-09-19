Body found on Kenai beach was missing Colorado boater

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Alaska authorities have confirmed a body found on a Kenai River beach last week was that of a missing boater from Colorado.

The Peninsula Clarion reports (http://bit.ly/2wqwTPq) the state medical examiner confirmed the man’s identity as Phillip Keltner. The Kenai newspaper reported he lived in Sterling during the summers and in Colorado during the winters.

The 63-year-old Keltner has been missing since he and three others were ejected from a boat in the Kenai River near Soldotna Aug. 4. None was wearing a life jacket. The other three swam to shore, but Keltner was last seen floating downriver.

The body was released to Keltner’s relatives.

The 82-mile glacier-fed Kenai River is Alaska’s most heavily fished river. It’s located on the Kenai Peninsula south of Anchorage.

