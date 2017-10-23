Body of missing Russian Mission pilot recovered from Yukon

BETHEL, Alaska (AP) – Searchers have recovered the body of a southwest Alaska pilot whose airplane crashed last week.

Alaska State Troopers say the body of say 31-year-old Kyle Stevens of Russian Mission was found Friday in the Yukon River.

Troopers used a sonar system mounted on a boat to find the body in about 20 feet of water.

Stevens on Oct. 16 left Russian Mission on a flight to Bethel and was reported overdue by pilot of a second airplane flying with him.

The second pilot reported heavy fog around the Russian Hills.

Searchers found Stevens’ maroon Cessna 205 in the Yukon River about 10 miles downriver from Russian Mission. The plane was towed to a bank.

Troopers say an autopsy is planned.

