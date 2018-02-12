JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – More than 260 Alaska workers are expected to be laid off at the end of next month as the BP oil company ends a contract with Mistras Group Inc.

Alaska’s Energy Desk reports the New Jersey-based contractor announced the terminations last month in a report sent to the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

The report says the layoffs include 236 workers at Prudhoe Bay. Of the total layoffs, more than 180 workers were union members.

The company performed inspections on pipelines and other infrastructure for BP.

BP officials say the contract was cancelled to reduce costs as oil prices continue to stay low. BP awarded a new contract to Anchorage-based Kakivik.

Kakivik officials say the company will hire more than 200 workers to fill the contract.

The post BP to lay off 260 Alaska workers during contract change appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.