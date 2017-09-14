Brian Allen Blog #5

9.14.17

Hey Everybody,

Highlights this afternoon $2000, SUBWAY is celebrating Autumn with the return of the Carved Turkey for a limited time. Your choice of Fresh Baked Bread, Cheddar Cheese, Cranberry Mustard Sauce, and Thick-Cut Carved Turkey. Can You Believe it? Well you will when Mix 103.1 gives away 4 pairs of 6-inch Carved Turkey Subs today during the 5pm hour.

It’s a great day at Mix 103.1 -Mix morning show with Devan & Matt had some interesting topics like the latest fashion trends, and the woman with the worlds longest legs. Check out all the Mix Morning Show Shenanigans on our DVR for your radio here.

$2000 dollars up for grabs this afternoon. A thank you just for listening to Mix 103.1 from all of us.

DjBrian Allen has some more words at 3pm and 5pm so don’t miss the announcement then make sure to text it in to 677-60.

Katmai Eye and Vision along with Mix 103.1 with 5K a day in listener Bribes every weekday at 7 & 9am, 2, 3, and 5pm. Hear the word, text it in. Get ready to celebrate when you win.