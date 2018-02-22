Centuries-old Alutiiq translation guide found in Kodiak
By KFQD News
|
Feb 22, 2018 @ 12:39 PM

KODIAK, Alaska (AP) – A Russian-to-Alutiiq religious guide for children that’s estimated to be from the late 18th or early 19th centuries has been found at a Kodiak museum.

The Kodiak Daily Mirror reported Wednesday that archivists at Kodiak’s Baranov Museum found the old language primer that speaks to the island’s distinct history earlier this month.

Museum collections master Michael Bach says the document contains unique children’s prayers disseminated by Russian Orthodox missionaries. It was found during a routine check of the museum’s artifacts.

Kodiak was first colonized by Russian settlers in 1763 and was a Russian colony for more than 100 years until the Alaska Purchase in 1867.

Native language experts have been urging lawmakers in Alaska to declare a “linguistic emergency” for Native languages that are in danger of becoming defunct.

The post Centuries-old Alutiiq translation guide found in Kodiak appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.

RELATED CONTENT

Anchorage man charged with manslaughter in fatal 2017 crash Senate Republicans confirm Shower for Alaska Senate seat Number of Alaska cruise visitors expected to grow Gov. Walker asks to use $10M on seismic surveying at refuge Alaska officials renew call for residents to report moose Senate pick changed party after appointment
Comments