The Chainsmokers Break Another Record

Fresh off their Saturday Night Live debut and their 22 Billboard Music Award nominations, The Chainsmokers have sent another chart record.

The group’s collaboration with Coldplay, “Something Just Like This,” is currently #5 on the chart, while their single “Paris” is #9. As a result, they’ve spent 49 straight weeks in the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100. That’s a new record for longest top-10 streak by a duo or group.

The previous record-holders, the Swedish group Ace of Base, spent 48 weeks in the top 10, but that was back in the early ’90s.

If The Chainsmokers can stay in the top 10 for three more weeks, they’ll pass Drake, who’s #2 on the all time list of artists with the most consecutive weeks.

Here’s Billboard‘s roundup of artists with the most consecutive weeks in the Hot 100’s top 10:

69 weeks, Katy Perry, 2010-11

51 weeks, Drake, 2015-16

49 weeks, The Chainsmokers, 2016-17

48 weeks, Ace of Base, 1993-94

46 weeks, Rihanna, 2010-11

