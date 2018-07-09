JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – The City and Borough of Juneau agreed to a settlement with the family of a student permanently injured during a physical education class.

KTOO-FM reports the terms of the settlement aren’t public, but court records say the family’s lawsuit initially asked for damages in excess of $100,000.

Court records say the fourth-grader at Harborview Elementary was struck in the face by a soccer ball in 2016 and permanently blinded in one eye.

The child’s parents filed the lawsuit in February, alleging the teacher lacked sufficient training making the school district negligent.

Attorney Clay Keene, retained to defend the school district, says the settlement is “very fair to both sides.”

Judge Trevor Stephens will review the terms of the settlement Monday in a closed hearing.

Both school district and city officials declined to comment until after the hearing.

—

Information from: KTOO-FM, http://www.ktoo.org

The post City settles with family of boy permanently injured in PE appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.