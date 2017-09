Mix 103.1 would like to give a shout out to Josie Carbaugh of Eagle River, the latest winner of the Mix 103.1 Shameless Listener Bribe.. She heard the keyword and sent in the text during DjBrian Allen’s Show and for her loyalty she was rewarded with a $1000 phone call from Devan of the Mix Morning Show.

Would you like to be the next WINNER OF $1000? Listen for the next Keyword coming soon. Click here for more info & times..