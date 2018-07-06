Cook Inlet commercial salmon fisherman dies off Homer

HOMER, Alaska (AP) – A commercial fisherman died after falling overboard off Homer.

Alaska State Troopers say 62-year-old Anthony Walsh of Kenai died Thursday morning.

Walsh and 59-year-old Kevin Loran were salmon fishing when Walsh went overboard.

Loran tried to get Walsh back on board. Walsh became unresponsive and went face down in the water.

A nearby vessel move in to assist and the crews pulled Walsh from the water. Crew members attempted CPR but were unable to revive Walsh.

The state medical examiner will conduct an autopsy.

