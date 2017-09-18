UNALASKA, Alaska (AP) – After a disastrous fishing season as a processor off the coast of Alaska in Bristol Bay, a vessel’s owner went broke, the crew went unpaid. and now the ship is disabled and unable to move.

Alaska’s Energy Desk reports (http://bit.ly/2xpJO3i ) the F/V Akutan’s 130,000 pounds of salmon has been offloaded, the ship has been anchored in Unalaska’s Captains Bay since late August and there’s no indication the boat will be leaving soon.

Unalaska Ports Director Peggy McLaughlin says the interagency task force that came together to prevent the boat from spilling fuel, oil and other chemicals into the bay are in limbo unless the situation turns dire.

McLaughlin says she thinks the boat is stable and not in danger of sinking.

The post Crew abandons ship off Alaska coast appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.