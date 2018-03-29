Criticized fish board nominee withdraws from consideration
By KFQD News
|
Mar 29, 2018 @ 12:38 PM

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – An Alaska Board of Fisheries nominee who was criticized by sport fishing groups has withdrawn his name from consideration for the post.

Gov. Bill Walker’s office says Duncan Fields withdrew his name so that Alan Cain would have an opportunity to serve a second term.

Walker had nominated Fields to succeed Cain, a retired Alaska Wildlife Trooper from Anchorage. But sport fishing groups saw the pick as an attempt by Walker to break an unwritten rule about the balance of power between commercial and sports fishing interests.

Fields is from Kodiak and has worked in commercial fishing and fisheries policy.

Walker’s office says Cain had planned to leave the board when his term ended this summer but now wants to seek re-appointment.

Cain’s nomination is subject to legislative approval.

The post Criticized fish board nominee withdraws from consideration appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.

RELATED CONTENT

Southeast island man charged with shooting at herring boat Wasilla police release name of man killed in highway crash Alaska asks court to reverse election ruling Newtok village leader calls federal funds ‘life-changing’ Alaska House split on budget after dividend vote Museum works with tribe to bury Alutiiq ancestors’ remains
Comments