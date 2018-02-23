Data breach at University of Alaska impacts staff, students

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Officials say a data breach at the University of Alaska has impacted dozens of current and former employees and students.

KTVA-TV reported Thursday that a university statement says security officials first started looking into the breach when problems arose with password-protected Alaska.edu accounts. The university says 50 people’s accounts were impacted.

The university system’s Office of Information Technology is investigating the breach.

One fraudulent income tax return has already been reported to investigators, leading them to suspect employees’ W-2 tax form information had been targeted.

The password system has been fixed to prevent a similar breach in the future.

A University spokesperson says the university’s systems are under attack by hackers often.

