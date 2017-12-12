Delivery truck drives into Anchor River, spills diesel fuel

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A box truck used to haul appliances crashed into the Anchor River and spilled diesel fuel.

The owner, Alaska Trucking of Soldotna, estimates 15 gallons of oil spilled.

The accident occurred Dec. 4 near north of Homer near the village of Nikolaevsk.

Department of Environmental Conservation spokeswoman Candice Barber says neither her agency nor Alaska State Troopers were notified that the truck ran off the road and into the river, which was mostly frozen over.

DEC officials received a citizen complaint and reached the scene Wednesday afternoon. An agency responder smelled diesel but detected no sheen. The responder worked to remove stained ice and snow.

The truck owner estimated the release after calculating how far the truck had driven.

The spill was first reported by Kenai radio station KSRM .

