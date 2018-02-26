JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – The Alaska House is again whole.

House Democrats have confirmed Tiffany Zulkosky to replace Democrat Zach Fansler, who resigned after a woman accused him of hitting her. Fansler’s attorney has denied the allegations.

Gov. Bill Walker picked Zulkosky from three finalists advanced by Democrats in House District 38, which Fansler represented. House Democrats had the final say on her appointment.

Zulkosky is vice president of communications for the Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corp. and a former Bethel mayor. The House majority says Zulkosky is expected in Juneau in early March.

This is the second House seat filled this session.

Walker previously appointed Rep. John Lincoln of Kotzebue to replace Democrat Dean Westlake, who resigned after female aides accused him of inappropriate behavior. Westlake said he was sorry if he made anyone uncomfortable.

The post Democrats confirm Zulkosky for open Alaska House seat appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.