Deskercise! The new way to beat the 2pm slump

It’s 2pm and you’re already reaching for the coffee pot again. You can’t focus at work and you’re sore, tired and cranky. Rather than drink your 3rd (or 4th or 5th) cup of coffee late in the day, take a minute to do some stretches at your desk. The added blood flow will help you focus, give you more energy, and help alleviate symptoms of sitting for 8 hours a day.

My personal favorite is the scalene stretch that my massage therapist showed me:

1. Sit up straight with good posture.

2. Tilt your head to the right, toward your right shoulder.

3. Raise your right arm and let it rest on top of your head.

4. The weight of your arm will stretch the left side of your neck and down into your collarbone and shoulder. Hold for 10 seconds, then repeat on the other side.

