DjBrian Allen Blog – Pop Or Country?

DjBrian Allen Blog -HOT SONG ALERT

I really Like this new tune America’s Sweetheart although not a huge Elle King Fan before this song came on and it struck me as a HIT. Elle is the Daughter of Rob Schneider from Saturday Night Live, and the “You Can Do it” Guy from Waterboy as well as several film and television projects. She has some original sassy tunes but this one will be in my humble opinion the song that will be her biggest Hit Song yet. I predict a top 5 song on the Billboard Hot 100 but the only thing is, it sounds more like a country song in line with Gretchen Wilson than it does a pop song like Halsey’s Bad at Love.. Judge for yourself and let me know what you think of the songs listed below on our Facebook comment section.

Thanks for Reading.. DjBrian