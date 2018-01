A couple of guys I know that happen to be comedians came up with a plan and, it worked.. Check out Jason Stewart along with his friend Craig Gass and see how they made both Tom Brady and the very serious Coach Bill Belichick LOL during press day.

You can make a pick on who you think will win or any other predictions on the comments section below and I will check back on Monday and see who had the best predictions.. Good Luck Y’all. DjBrian